The Nintendo Switch closes in on 70 million sales worldwide

The Nintendo Switch has topped 68.3 million sales worldwide as of September 30th, 2020.

As shown on the publisher's website, its flagship title has shifted the second-most units out of its home consoles, coming in behind the Nintendo Wii which has 101.6 million units sold.

However, it does come in behind the Nintendo 3DS, DS, Game Boy and GameBoy Advance when it comes to handheld hardware.

Meanwhile, the Switch has moved 456.49 million software units worldwide.

Switch it up

In its recent financial results, Nintendo revealed that a huge part of its success had been down to the Switch and its library of games.

For the first six months of its fiscal year, ending March 2021, the Japanese company moved 100.25 million units of software. This represents a rise of 71.4 per cent year-on-year.

Moreover, the hardware achieved digital sales of 171.5 billion ($), which is an increase of 139.4 per cent year-on-year. Digital sales include base games, Nintendo Switch Online and expansions.

Top players

The success of the Nintendo Switch can be attributed to its games. This year alone the hardware has seen some top-performing exclusives.

In March, Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released, with it hitting 11.77 million unit sales in just 11 days. Furthermore, that number has since grown to 26.04 million copies, as detailed in Nintendo's latest financials. Of which 14.27 million were sold in the six months ending September 30th.

Meanwhile, in September, Nintendo released the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection, a trilogy of fan favourite games – Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy.

The game was released in September, immediately proving popular with fans of the Italian plumber. Not only was it the best-selling game in Japan that month, but it also shot to the top of the charts through physical sales alone.

Furthermore, as of September 30th, Super Mario 3D All-Stars has shifted 5.21 million units.