Among Us clone storms to the top of the charts in China

An Among Us clone has dominated the charts in China.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, the new game, dubbed Werewolf Among Us has eclipsed Tencent's Honor of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite. The latter of which is a localised version of PUBG Mobile.

The game was launched on October 28th and developed by Shenzhen Youliang Technology. To date, Werewolf Among Us has racked up 478,000 downloads through China's Apple App Store.

Furthermore, on November 2nd, the mobile title saw 116,000 installs. It beat both Honor of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite, as they generated 112,000 and 111,000, respectively.

One of us

Earlier this year, InnerSloth's multiplayer title saw a sudden surge in popularity. The game was initially released in 2018.

Between August and September, Among Us experienced a 655 per cent increase in downloads, as it surpassed 120 million installs worldwide.

Moreover, InnerSloth's title accumulated over four billion views on YouTube in September. Due to its popularity, the company has decided to cancel its sequel plans to maintain focus on the original game.