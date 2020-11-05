News

Among Us will get accounts as early as next month

By

Developer Innersloth has said that its multiplayer smash hit Among Us could have an account system as early as December.

In patch notes for a recently-released update, the company said that it was introducing this functionality to help fight cheating and and toxicity in the game. It was hoping to have this out in the wild as early as next month. This would make it easier for players to report bad actors in Among Us.

The recent update saw new features, such as the ability to vote anonymously to the multiplayer smash hit.

"Firstly, we want to be sure to talk about the cheating and hacking going on," Innersloth said.

"It was pretty bad there for a bit, so Forte pushed out server changes really fast. They seemed to help a lot, but some cheats still work and now there are bugs too. There will be more server updates to fix all of this, but rushing anti-hacks is what caused the bugs, so cleaning things up is a slower process. Also rest assured that any threats made in the game are false and your devices and data are safe. If you see a hacker, ban them or find a different room."

