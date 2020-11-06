Post-Apocalyptic games brought in $384 million in the first nine months of 2020

Post-apocalyptic games have proven more-popular player spending in the US has increased 106 per cent year-on-year, according to Sensor Tower.

Furthermore, in the first nine months of 2020, the games setting has proven to be the fastest-growing in terms of revenue at least.

Between quarter one and quarter three this year, mobile titles such as FunPlus' State of Survival and Long Tech's Last Shelter: Survival aided post-apocalyptic games in generation $384 million.

Meanwhile, with an increase of 51 per cent year-on-year, modern set games generated $3.7 billion. Therefore, it is the most lucrative setting for a mobile title.

Furthermore, the third fastest-growing genre was historical. The setting raked in $739 million between Q1 and Q3, rather a rise of 45 per cent year-on-year.

Art from an angle

Meanwhile, when it comes to art style, the fastest-growing in the US this year has been retro - low poly. Thanks to games such as Roblox which – surpassed $2 billion in mobile revenue last month – and Minecraft, it generated $672 million, a rise of 95 per cent year-on-year.

Furthermore, in second and third, 3D Anime and 3D Realistic brought in $323 million and $1.7 billion, respectively. Or rather, the styles saw an increase of 84 per cent and 54 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

However, having generated $6.8 billion between Q1 and Q2, 2D Cartoon proved to be the most-lucrative art style.

On the camera angle front, the third-person POV experienced the most growth, with 53 per cent year-on-year. Games such as Fortnite and PUBG Mobile led the charge as third-person games brought in $1.4 billion.

At No.2 and No.3 were dynamic and isometric, the pair generated $1.6 billion and $5 billion, respectively. In terms of growth, the POVs grew 50 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively.