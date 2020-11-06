Luna Labs launches starter and pro models for its Playable and Replay services

Luna Labs has launched starter and pro models for its playable ad services.

As detailed in a blog post, the company's products, Playable and Replay will receive two plans that are designed to be accessible for any studio.

Firstly, companies that choose to use Luna Playable will be entitled to a 30-day free trial. However, once the free period is up, studios can choose between the starter and pro packages.

Starter gives access to the Playable plugin, access to Luna Playground for two users and 10 playable builds per month. However, with the pro service, users get the plugin, Luna Playground for five people, 30 playable builds and access to Luna Insights, a playable ads analytics tool.

Replay

The second of the two, Replay, a video optimisation tool was first launched earlier this year.

To begin with, users can have a 14-day free trial for Luna's Replay product. After which, there is a choice between a starter and pro service. The first choice offers unlimited captures through the plugin, Luna Playground for two users and 50 video renders a month.

Meanwhile, if a studio goes pro, not only does it get the plugin, but Luna Playground for five people, 250 renders a month and use of the Replay Publishing API. The latter of which will allow direct video uploads to supported ad networks.

Both starter services are $500 per month, while the pro options will cost $2,000 each month.