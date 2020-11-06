Speaker Spotlight: Funorama's David Pich discusses consolidation impact in the games space

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital has returned once again, set to bring together some of the finest voices in the games industry and beyond.

David Pich, head of business development at Funorama. Pich will be presenting a talk titled 'Ads as a tool for retention'.

Tell us a bit about your company?

We’re a mobile game development and publishing company with over 10 years of accumulated experience in the mobile gaming industry. A creative and UA powerhouse, research-oriented, and data-driven decision-making team.

From our data-driven creatives and user-acquisition mantle to monetisation’s secret sauce, we’re your one-stop-shop partner to ensure you generate the revenue your next mobile game deserves.

What does your role entail?

As Head of Business Development, I'm always exploring new growth points for the company, and manage companies publishing funnel.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I wanted to work in the gaming industry ever since I started playing PC strategy games: from Diablo to Age of Empires. I always looked for an ecosystem that can combine my key characteristics and games.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Learn a lot - There are plenty of free and good sources to learn from the bests - podcast, online webinars, knowledgebase, etc. networking, meetups and webinars - gaming companies always looking for talent, so stay alert.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Two major issues had and will continue to impact the gaming industry: COVID-19 has drastically increased user playtime which, with good monetisation, will positively impact hyper-casual ad-revenue.

On the other hand, it will be interesting to see how UA strategy will change with the new iOS 14 privacy update, which made IDFA irrelevant, as in-game advertising makes up a majority of revenues and targeted ads.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

Consolidation in the gaming industry, e.g. Zynga Bought Rollic, Peak, Small Giant games and more. Aristocrat bought Plarium, Big fish, Playtika with Seriously, Wooga, Etc

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

The gaming industry is ever-evolving, people across the world are now spending more time than ever playing games, and more significantly, they’re also engaging with advertising more, this trend has played to the strengths of hyper-casual’s monetisation model.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I’m looking forward to connecting with other colleagues and developers, see what insights we can share and which creative, crazy new game development is coming out (that we can be a part of).

