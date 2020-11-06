Electronic Arts brings in $1.1 billion in Q2 FY21

Electronic Arts generated $1.1 billion in net revenue for Q2 of its fiscal year ending March 2021.

Furthermore, for the six months ending September 30th, the American games giant earned $2.6 billion in net revenues. However, EA saw a gross profit of $865 million for Q2 and $2 billion for H1 FY21.

Meanwhile, at an increase of eight per cent year-on-year, the company generated $5.6 billion for the trailing 12 months.

On the mobile front, the company is determined to revamp its division as Jeff Karp rejoined the firm earlier this year, to head up its mobile arm. In a call with investors, it was confirmed that there were six new soccer-based games in the works for mobile, all of which are aimed at new genres and audiences.

A good quarter

"Thanks to the incredible work of our teams and everything they continue to do for players while working from home, we're delivering more fan-favourite games, growing our leading live services, and engaging more players across more platforms than ever before," said CEO Andrew Wilson.

"Our business has grown significantly this year, and we are projecting continued expansion into FY22 and beyond."

COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen added: "We delivered a quarter well above our guidance, driven by our live services, particularly Madden and FIFA. This resulted in a new record trailing twelve-month cash flow of $2.04 billion. We are pleased to announce a new share repurchase program and also to initiate a dividend for the first time in EA history."

"We are on track to deliver strong growth this year and expect continued growth in fiscal 2022 and in the years to come. Apex Legends is on track to become our latest billion-dollar franchise by the end of the fiscal year. All of our studios continue to execute amazingly well and have enabled us to launch an industry-leading eight games since the beginning of the fiscal year while continuing to deliver live services content and expand onto new platforms."