PGC Digital: Facebook Gaming's Olha Muzychenko explains the social growth recipe to meaningful content

"Why would players come back to your game two, seven, and 28 days later?"

This was the question posed by Facebook strategic partner manager Olha Muzychenko during her talk at PGC Digital #4 on 'Sustainable Social Growth on Instant Games'.

The presentation focused on providing guidance around efficient sharing flows, smart monetisation tactics and useful measurement tools that are designed to help game developers sustain their social growth on the Instant Games platform.

The core essence of this was put down to a "social growth recipe" which comprises creating meaningful content to share, clearly designing a call to action and lastly, providing reasons for players to come back.

Instant games are typically built on HTML5 technology, are playable across Facebook and Messenger as well as utilising the social aspect at its core.

Share, retweet

"Rewarded ads are growing on the platform," said Muzychenko when speaking on the viral growth gained through 'click to play ads'.

Muzychenko added that a game needs to "make sure to provide shareable, meaningful moments within the game," when speaking on the need to empower your audience.

Facebook will be launching further solutions next year expected to help further with social growth within games.

A slide on the best monetisation methods with return on investment.

Earlier today, Facebook Gaming vertical strategy lead Finbarr O'Mahony spoke about the importance of automated app ads.

PGC Digital #4 will run from November 9th to November 13th. To keep up to date with all of our coverage, check out the roundups here. There's still time to sign up - to find out more and book a ticket, head to the website.