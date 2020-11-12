Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #2 starts TODAY! See the latest and greatest mobile games in the industry

Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #2 kicks off TODAY (Thursday, November 12th) for three days of celebrating new, upcoming and updated iOS and Android games across multiple streams, platforms and social media.

The event is centred around a dedicated content hub on PocketGamer.com and a daily two hour video stream with extensive support from the Enthusiast Gaming media network (including mobile games publishers themselves), alongside extended organic media coverage across the wider gaming community.

What’s going on?

Pocket Gamer LaunchPad is a series of consumer facing digital events designed to celebrate new, upcoming or updated iOS and Android games. Taking place across multiple sites, streams, social media and other channels, it offers a brand new way for publishers and developers, whether they’re indie or big developers, to create buzz around their games to a massive audience. Our first LaunchPad event in July was viewed by 3,000,000 people and shared with more than 38,500,000 on social media.

For our second LaunchPad, we’ve got over 40 games with reveals to be shown, with giveaways and lots of details of upcoming major updates for some of the biggest mobile games out there already.

During the next few days we’ll run a central editorial channel on PocketGamer.com that will fill up with news, interviews, videos and more throughout each day, starting from 09:00 (UK Time). Then, from 17:00 to 19:00 (UK Time) we’ll run a live video stream full of announcements, showcases, hands-on plays and developer interviews as well as some cool offers and giveaways. We’ll also have a live Discord chat group where players can discuss the games with each other, our team and developers themselves.

Daily schedule

09:00 (UK Time) - First Stories Go Live - new updates, stories and videos throughout the day as we reveal news

10:00 (UK Time) - Scheduled activity on Discord and YouTube begins

17:00 (UK Time) - Live Stream starts

19:30 (UK Time) - Live Stream posted as a recording in full and with snippets

Make sure you don’t miss it!

Celebrate the latest and greatest mobile games in the industry at Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #2 by tuning in from 17:00 UK time TODAY!