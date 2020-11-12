EA is facing another loot box class-action lawsuit

Publishing giant Electronic Arts is facing yet another class-action lawsuit over its use of loot boxes in its video games.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the suit has been filed with the US District Court of Northern California, with plaintiffs Jason Zajonc, Danyael Williams, and Pranko Lozano accusing EA of using the mechanic to keep players around.

They alleged that Electronic Arts' patented Dynamic Difficulty Adjustment – which uses AI to adjust difficulty to keep players engaged – compels people to spend more money on loot boxes.

Another day, another suit

"EA's undisclosed use of Difficulty Adjusting Mechanisms deprives gamers who purchase Player Packs of the benefit of their bargains because EA's Difficulty Adjusting Mechanisms, rather than only the stated ranking of the gamers' Ultimate Team players and the gamers' relative skill, dictates, or at least highly influences the outcome of the match," the lawsuit reads.

"This is a self-perpetuating cycle that benefits EA to the detriment of EA Sports gamers, since Difficulty Adjusting Mechanisms make gamers believe their teams are less skilled than they actually are, leading them to purchase additional Player Packs in hopes of receiving better players and being more competitive."

