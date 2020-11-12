Google will give away Stadia Premiere Editions to YouTube Premium subscribers

In another positive sign about how Google's Stadia streaming service is performing, the search giant is now giving away Premiere Edition bundles away to folks who subscribe to YouTube Premium.

Per RandomNoobYT on Twitter, people who were paying for the paid tier of Google's video service as of November 6th are eligible to collect their free Stadia Premiere Edition package. Previously, this cost $129 and came with the Stadia controller, a Chromecast Ultra dongle for TVs and three months of Stadia Pro. In June, Google cut the price to $99, with users now only receiving one month of Stadia Pro for free.

No word

We haven't had a single word from Google about how Stadia has performed so far. The service – or the company's games business – has not been mentioned once in financial reports or calls with investors of parent firm Alphabet.

Anecdotal evidence doesn't seem to suggest it's been a huge success. For example, at the start of 2020, it seemed that Bungie's Destiny 2 had lost over half of its active player base on the platform.

