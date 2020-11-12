News

Google will give away Stadia Premiere Editions to YouTube Premium subscribers

Google will give away Stadia Premiere Editions to YouTube Premium subscribers
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

In another positive sign about how Google's Stadia streaming service is performing, the search giant is now giving away Premiere Edition bundles away to folks who subscribe to YouTube Premium.

Per RandomNoobYT on Twitter, people who were paying for the paid tier of Google's video service as of November 6th are eligible to collect their free Stadia Premiere Edition package. Previously, this cost $129 and came with the Stadia controller, a Chromecast Ultra dongle for TVs and three months of Stadia Pro. In June, Google cut the price to $99, with users now only receiving one month of Stadia Pro for free.

No word

We haven't had a single word from Google about how Stadia has performed so far. The service – or the company's games business – has not been mentioned once in financial reports or calls with investors of parent firm Alphabet.

Anecdotal evidence doesn't seem to suggest it's been a huge success. For example, at the start of 2020, it seemed that Bungie's Destiny 2 had lost over half of its active player base on the platform.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Mar 19th, 2019

GDC 2019: YouTube head of gaming Ryan Wyatt and YouTuber MatPat discusses Google Stadia creator experience

News Oct 23rd, 2020

Stadia creative director Hutchinson insists streamers should pay royalties

News Oct 8th, 2020

Google Stadia now fully supports mobile data streaming

News Jul 30th, 2020

Google adds 4G and 5G streaming to its Android Stadia app

News Jul 15th, 2020

Harmonix, Konami, Supermassive sign up to bring exclusives to Stadia

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies