US Judge dismisses Apple's claim that Epic Games is a thief

By , Staff Writer

A US judge has dismissed Apple's claim that Epic Games is guilty of theft.

As reported by Bloomberg, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has claimed that the case between Apple and Epic "is a high-stakes breach of contract case and an antitrust case, and that's all in my view."

Following Epic Games' lawsuit against Apple for the removal of Fortnite from the App Store, the tech giant filed a counterclaim. It insisted the games firm was a thief, and that it should be compensated for Epic's "ill-gotten gains."

Gonzalez Rogers told Apple's lawyers "You can't just say it's independently wrongful. You actually have to have facts."

Disagree

Naturally, Apple and its lawyers have disagreed with the Judge's decision.

"Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines that apply equally to every developer who sells digital goods and services," said Apple

"Their reckless behaviour made pawns of customers, and we look forward to making it right for them in court next May."

Epic Games and Apple are scheduled to go to court in 2021. However, they will not go before a jury.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

