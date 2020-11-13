News

Unity experiences 53% revenue increase in first quarter since IPO

Unity experiences 53% revenue increase in first quarter since IPO
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Middleware giant Unity Software has reported its first financial results since going public.

In a release to investors on its website, the engine firm said that it brought in $200.8m in revenue for the quarter ending September 30th, an increase of 53.3 per cent year-on-year. Unity also reported a $141.7m operating loss – 70.7 per cent of its revenue – for the period, due to a "one-time charge" due to restricted stock options as a result of its IPO, as well as the recently-launched Social Impact fund it has created.

Strong Quarter

“We are very pleased to start our public company journey with such a strong quarter. Revenue of $200.8 million in the third quarter, up 53.3% year-over-year, reflects the resilience of our business model and strong execution across our operational teams and geographies," said Unity CFO Kim Jabal.

Our robust growth has reinforced our confidence in the fundamental strength of our business model, and in the long-term opportunity that we see ahead.”

After years of speculation, Unity finally went public in September.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Sep 1st, 2020

Unlocking the power of gaming's resilient audience

as News Nov 13th, 2020

Tencent generates $18.4 billion in Q3 2020

as News Nov 10th, 2020

Nexon experiences its best Q3 ever with $754 million in revenue

News Nov 9th, 2020

Square Enix generates net sales of $1.6 billion for H1 FY21

News Nov 6th, 2020

Electronic Arts brings in $1.1 billion in Q2 FY21

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies