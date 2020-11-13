Unity experiences 53% revenue increase in first quarter since IPO

Middleware giant Unity Software has reported its first financial results since going public.

In a release to investors on its website, the engine firm said that it brought in $200.8m in revenue for the quarter ending September 30th, an increase of 53.3 per cent year-on-year. Unity also reported a $141.7m operating loss – 70.7 per cent of its revenue – for the period, due to a "one-time charge" due to restricted stock options as a result of its IPO, as well as the recently-launched Social Impact fund it has created.

Strong Quarter

“We are very pleased to start our public company journey with such a strong quarter. Revenue of $200.8 million in the third quarter, up 53.3% year-over-year, reflects the resilience of our business model and strong execution across our operational teams and geographies," said Unity CFO Kim Jabal.

Our robust growth has reinforced our confidence in the fundamental strength of our business model, and in the long-term opportunity that we see ahead.”

After years of speculation, Unity finally went public in September.

