G-STAR Global Game Exhibition 2020 starts tomorrow - don’t miss out and save big now!

G-STAR Global Game Exhibition 2020 goes live from tomorrow for a week of incredible b2b networking, talks, pitches and meetings, and it’s not too late to book your ticket!

Throughout the week of November 17th to 21st, you can connect with the biggest names from Asia and beyond at the most important games industry show in South Korea taking place completely online.

Or you can save up to 66% on the price of tickets to both G-STAR and Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 (which takes place on February 8th to 12th in 2021) by booking a combo ticket right now.

1. Set up your Live Biz Matching profile - once you’ve purchased your ticket, you will receive an email with login information. From there, you can log onto the platform and set up your profile. Adding details to your personal and company pages will attract more matches with other attendees, including C-level decision makers from the biggest Korean and Asia-Pacific games companies. See the video above for a step-by-step guide to getting on board. You’ll be sent your login information once you’ve purchased your ticket.

2. Plan to see some awesome talks - plan your schedule and get ready to learn from the best in the industry. World class speakers are preparing to deliver exclusive insight into their creative and business processes. Check out our preview article for more information on some of the fantastic sessions you can see at G-STAR 2020, all taking place online this year.

3. Polish your pitch and meet with top Korean publishers - G-STAR 2020 is an amazing opportunity to break into the Asian market. Make sure you polish your pitch when meeting with publishers from the region. The Opportunities section of the Live Biz Matching platform enables you to upload video links, screenshots and other details from your portfolio. Use this to showcase your projects, like you would a booth at a physical conference.

4. Keep it simple and respectful - although South Korea is a more approachable market in some ways than other parts of the APAC region, remember that business connections in Asia can seem more formal at first than the games industry in the UK. English is widely spoken, which is useful if you’re a newcomer to the region, but do keep your messages clear, polite and to the point.

5. Check your timezone - while G-STAR 2020 is a truly online international event, it takes place in Korean Standard Time (KST). If you’re planning to attend some talks, be sure to check when the session takes place in your local time so you don’t miss out!

Once you’ve nailed these top tips, you are ready to connect with and explore the Asia-Pacific games market, representing the biggest and fastest growing parts of our $180 billion global industry.

