Voodoo selects six winners for its hypercasual competition

Mobile games developer and publisher Voodoo has selected six winners for its 2020 runner competition.

The hypercasual contest was announced in the Summer and saw entrants focus on the runner genre, specifically for iOS devices. Moreover, the competition was open to all developers worldwide, whether they were partnered with Voodoo or not.

For this edition of the runner contest, the French firm has selected six developers that qualify for prizes.

Naturally, a competition has prizes and Voodoo promised $100,000 to any game that was subsequently published and confirmed. Moreover, there was $20,000 up for grabs for new titles that were tested with a CPI below $0.2 and day one retention of more than 35 per cent.

You're a winner

So far, Voodoo has announced three of its published winners. The following developers seized a publishing contract and $100,000, Orbital Knight for Force Master, Pixel Box with Roof Rails and Inno Studio for Stair Run.

The French firm will announce the remaining titles soon, as well as insights into how well the winners are performing.