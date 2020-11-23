Zynga experiences record-breaking quarter with $503 million in revenue

Zynga experienced its best quarter ever for revenue as it generated $503 million in Q3, 2020.

Not only did the company see revenue growth of 46 per cent year-on-year, but its bookings grew 59 per cent year-on-year to $628 million - another record high for Zynga.

Moreover, the mobile games specialist also saw a new record in international revenue, as it grossed $191 million, an increase of 44 per cent year-over-year. Furthermore, overseas bookings saw a rise of 49 per cent year-over-year to $241 million.

To top it off, Zynga generated $436 million through player spending, another record as it grew 55 per cent year-on-year.

Mobile madness

When it came to daily active users and monthly active users, Zynga saw its highest numbers in six years. DAUs hit 31 million, a growth rate of 53 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, its MAUs reached 83 million, an increase of 23 per cent year-on-year.

The company has cited Toon Blast and Toy Blast as key drivers for its growth. Zynga acquired the creator of both titles, Peak Games, earlier this year for $1.85 billion. Empires & Puzzles and Merge Magic! were also credited as being crucial to the companies growth.

No doubt the company will hope to see further success through its recent acquisition of hypercasual specialist Rollic. Moreover, Zynga has opened a new development studio in Austin to work on a Star Wars title.

Record-breaking

"We delivered strong results in Q3, ahead of guidance across all key financial measures, including our highest ever quarterly revenue and bookings and best Q3 operating cash flow. Execution of our multi-year growth strategy has driven our tremendous results to date and generated positive momentum across our live services and overall business," said Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau.

"Extending our strength in live services, we recently launched one of our key franchises Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells to global fanfare and positive player reviews and closed our acquisition of Rollic on October 1st – marking our entry into the high-growth, hyper-casual games category.

"Today, we are raising our full-year 2020 guidance and are uniquely positioned to be an interactive entertainment growth leader in 2021 and beyond."