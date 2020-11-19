Kwalee will utilise AdInMo's advertising platform for Off The Rails 3D

Mobile Games specialist Kwalee will use ad tech platform AdInMo to integrate click-free brand ads in its title Off The Rails 3D.

The advertising will be implemented into the hypercasual game on both iOS and Android devices. AdInMo's technology allows developers to integrate ads without impacting the gameplay. Thus the player experience is not tainted with advertisements.

"Off The Rails 3D is a key game for us, with more than 12 million downloads worldwide," said Kwalee head of digital marketing Ryan Davies.

"It's the ideal title with which to explore the potential of integrated in-game advertising with AdInMo, from both player experience and monetisation standpoints."

Kwalee has seen impressive growth this year. Back in May, it opened a new development arm in India, followed by a new office in China. Earlier this month, the Leamington Spa-based company hit 100 employees.

Exciting opportunity

"We're really excited to be working with the team at Kwalee. InGame Mobile Advertising is very much a multi-genre channel for advertisers. Hyper-casual games are particularly appealing to brands due to the reach and breadth of the player audience," said AdInMo founder and CEO Kristan Rivers.

"AdInMo works alongside existing monetisation channels in free-to-play games generating a new revenue stream which crucially does not impact gameplay or player retention. Players are happy, advertisers get authentic brand engagement and developers make more money."