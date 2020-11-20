News

Kongregate adds three games from Disney and Pixar to its portfolio

By , Staff Writer

Kongregate has added three more mobile titles to its library from Disney and Pixar Games.

The three free-to-play games are Maleficent Free Fall, Inside Out Thought Bubbles and Where's My Water? 2. To make sure that the games continue to offer a good player experience, Kongregate will introduce new in-game events, features and content.

"We're extremely excited to work with Disney and Pixar Games to bring such a diverse mix of titles — match-3, bubble-shooter, and a physics-based puzzle game — into our growing portfolio of games," said Tonic general manager Patrick Moran.

"Each game boasts a strong, loyal fan base that we want to continue to engage with new content, more live events, and continued focus."

Feel the magic

Over the coming months, the titles will transition to Kongregate with them expected to be operational in early 2021.

"Kongregate is in a unique position to reintroduce and expand the reach of these hugely successful games to an even wider audience of players," said Kongregate head of strategic partnerships Jan Steglich.

"We've built a diverse team through our growing first-party game development studios and through our legacy mobile publishing business. Our teams are experts at marketing and supporting games from a wide range of genres.

"We've already shown success taking over mature titles with our work on surviv.io, and are excited to add these new titles to our portfolio and expand our genre expertise across the organisation."

Earlier this year, Kongregate laid off a number of employees as it stopped accepting new games for its web platform.


