Niantic brings COVID-19 changes back to Pokemon Go

Niantic has decided to reinstate various changes it made to Pokemon Go as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As detailed in a blog post, the company returned bonuses to the game on November 19th, a month and a half after it removed various benefits.

However, Niantic has promised that the temporary bonuses will remain until at least June 2021. Furthermore, it will give a one-month warning before permanently removing the added benefits.

For the time being, trainers can enjoy increased effectiveness to incense, as well as their buddy pokemon providing more gifts daily.

Keep an eye out

On top of the two temporary changes, Niantic has asked its players to keep an eye out for other bonuses that will feature in upcoming events.

To make sure that the game can be played safely, in the world's current state, Pokemon Go will have decreased incubator distance, an increase in trade distances, one PokeCoin bundle and more.

Earlier this month, Niantic's location-based title hit $4 billion in lifetime revenue after having generated $1 billion so far this year.