Epic aids nearly 1,000 developers with $60 million through its MegaGrants scheme

Epic Games has dished you $60 million in funding to nearly 1,000 Unreal creators as part of its Epic MegaGrants initiative.

As announced via its website, the scheme aims to offer financial support to game developers, enterprise professionals, students, educators, tool developers and media creators.

Epic MegaGrants was first announced at GDC 2019, as Epic claimed it wanted to support those that use its development tool.

Helping hand

Eight months after the scheme came to life, in December 2019, the games giant had already given $13 million to 200 developers. Therefore, it quickly surpassed its predecessor, Unreal Dev Grants.

However, by July 2020, that number had grown to $42 million across 600 Unreal Engine creators.