Explore the new rules of in-game advertising with our next PocketGamer.biz RoundTable - sign up now!

By , Special Features Editor

In August this year we introduced a brand new series of roundtable discussions called the PocketGamer.Biz RoundTable sessions, bridging the gap between the expert insight offered each day in pocketgamer.biz articles and the awesome live experience of our Pocket Gamer Connects conferences.

And next Thursday - December 3rd - our roundtables return for the next installment. Sign up FREE now for the PocketGamer.biz RoundTable: The New Rules of In-Game Advertising, in association with AdInMo.

What’s in store?

The next PocketGamer.biz RoundTable centres around in-game advertisement, monetisation and the new rules of engagement in this space.

PocketGamer.biz and AdInMo recently released the Mobile Games Developer Trends Autumn 2020 report, which you can view right here. In that survey, 47.4 percent of developers said that new monetisation methods were one of the biggest opportunities lying ahead.

Our speakers for the roundtable include:

  • AdInMo, Kristan Rivers
  • Homa Games, Julien Bourhis
  • Kolibri Games, Nate Barker
  • PocketGamer.biz, Danielle Partis (moderator)
  • Verizon Media, Niki Chana

You can sign up to be a part of the free discussion here, which will allow you direct access to the panel to ask any questions you have.

About AdInMo

AdInMo’s InGame Mobile AdTech platform serves click-free immersive brand ads that don’t interrupt gameplay. Our global in-game advertising inventory enables brands to target premium hard-to-reach audiences and allows developers & publishers to generate additional revenue without impacting the player experience. This delivers engaged audiences for advertisers and quality monetization for developers & publishers by offering authentic in-game brand experiences that keep players happy.


