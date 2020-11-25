Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity shifts three million copies in four days

Nintendo's Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has shifted three million copies worldwide.

As reported by Famitsu, translated via Siliconera, the Switch exclusive hack and slash has hit the milestone within four days of launch.

The figure is a combination of both physical sales and downloaded copies.

Moreover, Age of Calamity has become the best-selling Warriors title to date, with other entries in the franchise often taking weeks or months to hit the one million sales mark.

On the up

Furthermore, the Breath of the Wild prequel has experienced better sales than the previous Hyrule Warriors Switch title.

According to a report by GamesIndustry.biz, the hack and slash title saw a 324 per cent increase in launch sales.

However, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity didn't quite reach the heights of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, as its release sales were 43 per cent lower than that of the popular remake.

Successful year

Nintendo has had a string of successful titles in 2020. In March, it released Animal Crossing: New Horizons which shifted 11.77 million copies in 11 days.

Furthermore, in September, the company released the Super Mario All-Stars collection, with the trio of games shooting straight to the top of the charts.