AppsFlyer recieves late backing from Salesforce Ventures in Series D funding round

Mobile analytics firm AppsFlyer has secured the backing of Salesforce Ventures in a late stage extension to its Series D funding.

Earlier this year, the investment round was led by General Atlantic, with the Series D funding hitting $210 million.

"AppsFlyer has been the driving force in mobile marketing attribution and has demonstrated true, long-term commitment to represent the app developers within the ecosystem,” said Salesforce Ventures Nowi Kallen.

“Through a customer centric approach, 8,000-partner strong marketplace and privacy by design, AppsFlyer’s innovative technology enables marketers to delight their end-users with a great user experience, while protecting their privacy.”

Other investors include Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners (DTCP), Qumra Capital, Pitango Venture Capital, Magma Venture Partners, and Eight Roads Ventures.

Exciting addition

AppsFlyer has worked with a range of top brands including Minecraft, Nike, Tencent, NBC Universal and Wayfair.

Meanwhile, the 8,000 partners it has in its marketplace includes Facebook, Google, Apple Search Ads, Twitter, TikTok Ads, Pinterest, Snap, Adobe, Oracle and Salesforce.

“We’re incredibly excited to deepen our integration with Salesforce and Salesforce Ventures, as we take another step towards ensuring that marketers, app developers, and the entire ecosystem is armed with the best marketing tech stack for the challenges of tomorrow.” said AppsFlyer CEO and co-founder Oren Kaniel.

“The secret sauce for our success over the last nine years has been prioritizing our customers and their end-users, putting them at the center of every decision we make. We’ve earned the unwavering trust and confidence of the market by enabling app developers to not only delight the end-user with a seamless user experience, but to also protect their data security and privacy.”