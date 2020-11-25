Keywords acquires marketing services provider Gnet

Tech and creative services provider Keywords Studios has entered an agreement to acquire Gnet.

The Los Angeles-based firm is focused on marketing services for the games and entertainment industries. Led by John Rosenberg, David Getson and David Moodie, gnet was founded in 2001.

"Together with my partners John Rosenberg and David Moodie, we want to express just how excited we are to be joining the Keywords Studios family and unlocking the opportunity to work with its impressive roster of talented studios and people across the globe," said Getson.

"We strongly believe that this strategic union will combine the powerful momentum of gnet together with vast reach and strength of Keywords existing operations. This not only leads to an exciting future for all our employees as part of a rapidly growing and increasingly influential global company, but it also enables gnet to service our clients in a much more comprehensive way than ever before."

Since its inception, the studio has won multiple awards and has worked with games publishers such as Activision, Bethesda, Bungie and Microsoft. Moreover, gnet has worked with some big names in the entertainment industry such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and NBC Universal.

Welcome to the family

"It's a great pleasure to welcome the Gnet team into the Keywords family. This represents a significant milestone as we continue to build our Marketing service business to become the first, truly global, video game specialised marketing services company," said Keywords Studios CEO Andrew Day.

"With its well-established position as a valued partner to some of the biggest names in video games, and from its home in Hollywood, gnet brings the number of Keywords specialist marketing studios to seven. Combined, Keywords' annual marketing services revenues are now over €35m with more than 180 people employed globally.

"We look forward to working with the wonderful team at gnet as we continue to grow and invest in this important area of our business."

Keywords Studios has made several acquisitions this year, including Heavy Iron Studios, creative agency Maverick Media and developer Coconut Lizard.