Kwalee's hypercasual library exceeds half a billion downloads

Mobile games specialist Kwalee has surpassed 500 million downloads through its hypercasual games library.

The milestone has been hit via downloads through both the App Store and Google Play. This year alone, the Leamington Spa-based studio has released hits such as Bake It, Line Up: Draw the Criminal and Let's Be Cops 3D.

Bake It managed to cook up 10 million installs within its first month – that has since risen to 38 million – while Line Up: Draw the Criminal secured 1.5 million downloads four days after release. However, with 87 million hits, Draw It has proven to be the biggest contributor.

Other major titles include Shootout 3D and Rocket Sky!, with 35 million and 30 million downloads, respectively.

So far, 2020 has proven to be a significant year for Kwalee as the company hit 100 employees, following the opening of a new development arm in India and a new office in China.

Get hyper

"Kwalee was founded with a belief in the power of digital distribution and great digital marketing to propel games to a massive global audience," said Kwalee CEO David Darling.

"That's not something that can be accomplished overnight, but achieving half a billion downloads by sticking to these principles is a very proud moment for all of us. Our approach to launching hit games is always being refined, we're getting better all the time, and we're already setting our sights on one billion."