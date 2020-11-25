News

Kwalee's hypercasual library exceeds half a billion downloads

Kwalee's hypercasual library exceeds half a billion downloads
By , Staff Writer

Mobile games specialist Kwalee has surpassed 500 million downloads through its hypercasual games library.

The milestone has been hit via downloads through both the App Store and Google Play. This year alone, the Leamington Spa-based studio has released hits such as Bake It, Line Up: Draw the Criminal and Let's Be Cops 3D.

Bake It managed to cook up 10 million installs within its first month – that has since risen to 38 million – while Line Up: Draw the Criminal secured 1.5 million downloads four days after release. However, with 87 million hits, Draw It has proven to be the biggest contributor.

Other major titles include Shootout 3D and Rocket Sky!, with 35 million and 30 million downloads, respectively.

So far, 2020 has proven to be a significant year for Kwalee as the company hit 100 employees, following the opening of a new development arm in India and a new office in China.

Get hyper

"Kwalee was founded with a belief in the power of digital distribution and great digital marketing to propel games to a massive global audience," said Kwalee CEO David Darling.

"That's not something that can be accomplished overnight, but achieving half a billion downloads by sticking to these principles is a very proud moment for all of us. Our approach to launching hit games is always being refined, we're getting better all the time, and we're already setting our sights on one billion."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Sep 16th, 2020

PGC Helsinki Digital: Kwalee accumulates 425 million lifetime downloads

News Nov 19th, 2020

Kwalee will utilise AdInMo's advertising platform for Off The Rails 3D

News Nov 12th, 2020

Kwalee to use Audiomob's audio ads platform for its titles

News Nov 10th, 2020

PGC Digital: "A publisher is crucial to the process," says hypercasual studio Spunge Games' Mark Fludder

News Nov 10th, 2020

PGC Digital: Why indie devs should go hypercasual

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies