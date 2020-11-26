LAST CHANCE to save on the PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses - book now!

Oscar Clark has been a pioneer in online, mobile, and console social games services since 1998. He is also author of the book, Games As A Service – How Free To Play Design Can Make Better Games.

Joakim is the Co-founder of Next Games, which is building the future of games. Before founding Next Games, Joakim worked for Supercell as Director of Analytics. Before Supercell, Joakim was building virtual worlds and social games in his first startup.

Previously, he was lead game designer of Monster Legends, as well as game economy and systems designer for top grossing mobile hits such as Despicable Me: Minion Rush and Asphalt 8: Airborne, among many others.

Explore the essentials of games design with the next series of PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses taking place on December 1-3 - and this is your last chance to save on these deep-dive workshops as the price reverts to full at midnight TONIGHT!

Each of these four MasterClasses takes place through Zoom, with support tools like Miro, Mural and Google Docs for collaborative activities. Attendees of the sessions will explore a range of key game design topics from publishing and predicting commercial success, how to benchmark, create and validate fun, how to raise investor money and building value into your game. So depending on where you and your studio are in the life cycle of game creation, there’s expert advice on offer.

To book your place for the MasterClass you want to attend, use the booking links below. If you want to attend more than one, email sally.kevan@steelmedia.co.uk to discuss further bulk and group discounts this week.

UPCOMING MASTERCLASSES

Tuesday, December 1 (2pm to 5pm UK time)

Javier Barnes Head of Game Design Pixel Noire Games Javier Barnes is the head of game design at Pixel Noire Games. Previously, he was lead game designer of Monster Legends, as well as game economy and systems designer for top grossing mobile hits such as Despicable Me: Minion Rush and Asphalt 8: Airborne, among many others.

In the past, developers would create something they thought was fun, and then pray for the audience to enjoy it. Today there is a range of techniques to help us validate design decisions, understand who our audience is and what they will enjoy, and speed up the development process by avoiding creative dead ends and detecting earlier what works.

This MasterClass will provide you a series of good practices and tools to set up a solid game design, and teach you how to use a data-oriented methodology to validate it and improve it. It’s intended to be useful both for those working on new games, and for those running live games.

Javier Barnes is the head of game design at Pixel Noire Games. Previously, he was lead game designer of Monster Legends, as well as game economy and systems designer for top grossing mobile hits such as Despicable Me: Minion Rush and Asphalt 8: Airborne, among many others.

BOOK YOUR PLACE NOW

Wednesday, December 2 (9am to 12pm UK time)

Joakim Achren CEO Elite Game Developers Joakim is the Co-founder of Next Games, which is building the future of games. Before founding Next Games, Joakim worked for Supercell as Director of Analytics. Before Supercell, Joakim was building virtual worlds and social games in his first startup. Joakim currently runs the Elite Game Developers podcast.

Attracting investors to invest in your game is challenging. You don't know which investor to talk to, how to approach them, what they are looking for, and how you could improve your situation to be more attractive for investors.

This MasterClass addresses all of these issues and more. You’ll get a glimpse into some investment cases which were not attractive to investors early on. As the studio progressed, it started attracting an abundance of interest from investors wanting to invest in the studio.

Joakim Achren is a gaming entrepreneur from Helsinki, Finland. He started his first video games company in 2005 and ran it for six years before moving onto Supercell. He then founded his second company, Next Games, in 2013. In 2019, he left Next Games to start Elite Game Developer, with the mission of helping gaming founders build successful gaming companies.

BOOK YOUR PLACE NOW

Wednesday, December 2 (2pm to 5pm UK time)

Oscar Clark Consultant, Co-Founder Fundamentally Games Oscar Clark has been a pioneer in online, mobile, and console social games services since 1998. He is also author of the book, Games As A Service – How Free To Play Design Can Make Better Games.

In this three-hour online MasterClass, Oscar Clark will provide a framework to make practical decisions which can improve the commercial potential in your game. He will explore how price means more than a number, different forms of exchange, and the role of bundles and ‘unboxing’.

Oscar Clark is chief strategy officer of Fundamentally Games whose mission is to bring games to live. He has been a pioneer in games services since 1998 helping developers design, deliver, monetize, and operate games live. He literally wrote the book “Games As A Service” published by Routledge.

BOOK YOUR PLACE NOW

Thursday, December 3 (2pm to 5pm UK time)

Martine Spaans Owner Tamalaki Martine Spaans runs publishing label Tamalaki.com; a boutique publisher with a hands-on approach, specialised in Hidden Object, Match-3 and Simulation games. Tamalaki joined forces with partner-company FGL.com, which focuses on idle/clicker gamer, card and board games, and silly puzzles.

After the hard work of designing and creating your game, how will you bring your project to life? It doesn’t start with the choice if you want to publish or yourself or work with a partner, but it actually starts with the question if your game is even ready for launch. Sadly many games fail at launch because the runway was simply too short and there is no sustainable way to adapt to the market.

This MasterClass looks to address those pitfalls. This session will look at how to use the game statistics to guide your design decisions and hand you a checklist on how to negotiate a fair publishing contract.

Martine Spaans runs publishing label Tamalaki.com; a boutique publisher with a hands-on approach, specialised in Hidden Object, Match-3 and Simulation games. Tamalaki joined forces with partner-company FGL.com, which focuses on idle/clicker gamer, card and board games, and silly puzzles.

BOOK YOUR PLACE NOW

BOOK NOW: Last chance to save!

At midnight tonight, the prices for each MasterClass revert back to full price. Make sure you don’t miss out and book now!

You can also take advantage of a double discount by using the code BLACKFRIDAY20 to save an ADDITIONAL 20%!

Want to attend multiple MasterClasses? Book three workshops and get the fourth FREE!

Booking for multiple people? Take advantage of our 30% corporate discount for groups of six or more people from the same company. For multi-buy or group discounts, please email sally.kevan@steelmedia.co.uk to discuss your bespoke package.

If you are an indie developer (small privately-owned studio with fewer than 10 members, engaged in game creation) or student you may be entitled to discounted tickets. Please contact us with proof of your status and we can discuss relevant offer codes: sally.kevan@steelmedia.co.uk

Tickets are limited so be sure to get in touch today to secure your place.