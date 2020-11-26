News

Esports firm 100 Thieves teams up with Fortnite

By , Staff Writer

Competitive games organisation 100 Thieves has teamed up with Fortnite to bring its Cash App Compound to the battle royale.

The first of its kind, the partnership will see Epic Games add the esports facility to its Fortnite Creative's Welcome Hub.

Players will be able to explore the Compound, with fans of 100 Thieves being treated to a range of easter eggs. Moreover, there are four quests to complete, each of which can be linked to a member of the esports team – Nadeshot, CouRage, Valkyrae, and BrookeAB.

Upon completion of the quests, players will unlock new areas of the facility to explore.

Welcome to the Compound

The Cash App Compound was unveiled earlier this year, and it recently served as one of the voting centres in Los Angeles for the general election.

"We're thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Epic Games to deliver this unique experience for their Creative Hubs," said Matthew "Nadeshot" Naag, Founder & CEO of 100 Thieves.

"We see the 100 Thieves Cash App Compound as the cultural centre of gaming, and we're so excited that players will now be able to explore the ins and outs of the Compound virtually as the first brand to take over the Creative Hubs space."

This is not the first Fortnite collaboration this year, as Epic has hosted a range of music artists in its battle royale title. The first of which was Travis Scott, followed by BTS and J Balvin.


