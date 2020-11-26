CD Projekt Red generates $27.8 million in sales revenue for Q3

Polish games firm CD Projekt has reported a 12.5 per cent increase in sales revenue for the three months ending September 30th, 2020.

In its financial report for the period, the company said it clocked in zł104.5m ($27.8m) in sales revenue, an increase of zł92.9m ($24.7m) on the previous years. In a video on YouTube, CFO Piotr Nielubowicz (pictured) said that CD Projekt's last quarter was "underpinned" by The Witcher 3, with sales of 2015's Wild Hunt accounting for "the bulk" of the Polish firm's revenue.

Going mobile

However, the Polish games giant has also confirmed that Gwent: The Witcher Card Game has also contributed to its success.

Initially, the card-based game was released on iOS devices in October 2019. However, it made its way onto Android earlier this year. No doubt CD Projekt Red will hope to see similar success with its Augmented Reality game The Witcher: Monster Slayer.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.

Additional reporting by Kayleigh Partleton.