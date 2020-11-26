News

CD Projekt Red generates $27.8 million in sales revenue for Q3

CD Projekt Red generates $27.8 million in sales revenue for Q3
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Polish games firm CD Projekt has reported a 12.5 per cent increase in sales revenue for the three months ending September 30th, 2020.

In its financial report for the period, the company said it clocked in zł104.5m ($27.8m) in sales revenue, an increase of zł92.9m ($24.7m) on the previous years. In a video on YouTube, CFO Piotr Nielubowicz (pictured) said that CD Projekt's last quarter was "underpinned" by The Witcher 3, with sales of 2015's Wild Hunt accounting for "the bulk" of the Polish firm's revenue.

Going mobile

However, the Polish games giant has also confirmed that Gwent: The Witcher Card Game has also contributed to its success.

Initially, the card-based game was released on iOS devices in October 2019. However, it made its way onto Android earlier this year. No doubt CD Projekt Red will hope to see similar success with its Augmented Reality game The Witcher: Monster Slayer.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.

Additional reporting by Kayleigh Partleton.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Nov 27th, 2019

Gwent mobile made up 68% of CD Projekt Red's revenue following launch

News Sep 7th, 2020

CD Projekt's revenue increases 70% year-on-year

News May 20th, 2020

CD Projekt is the second most valuable games company in Europe

News Mar 24th, 2020

Gwent conjures on to Android devices

News Feb 24th, 2020

Witcher developer CD Projekt Red becomes second-biggest games company in Europe

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies