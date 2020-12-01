News

Mobile games revenue hit $6.5 million on Black Friday 2020

By , Staff Writer

Black Friday 2020 proved to be the most lucrative day ever for mobile games revenue in the UK, according to data provided by Sensor Tower.

Overall, revenue via games on the platform hit $6.5 million on November 27th, that is a year-over-year increase of 16 per cent from the $5.6 million generated on Black Friday in 2019.

Furthermore, on Black Friday 2020, the App Store made up 62.6 per cent of total mobile games earnings, while the remaining 37.4 per cent came from Google Play. The top-grossing games were Coin Master by Moon Active, Roblox and King's Candy Crush Saga.

What a bargain

Meanwhile, mobile games accumulated 2.2 million downloads last Friday. However, this was a similar number to that of Black Friday 2019 when close to 2.2 million installs were generated.

Overall, in the UK, mobile app revenue hit $10.5 million via user spending on November 27th. It represents a growth of 23.5 per cent year-on-year from the $8.5 million generated last year.

During Black Friday week, Nintendo Switch games proved popular as they accounted for 38 per cent of all physical games sales.


