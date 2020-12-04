Enrolment begins for Apple's Small Business Program

Enrolment for Apple's Small Business Program has officially begun.

As detailed in a site update, starting today, publishers and developers can register their interest. Furthermore, if a company is enrolled by December 18th, and are accepted, it will be granted programme benefits by January 1st, 2021.

The new initiative was first announced last month, as the iOS creator wished to aid smaller businesses on the App Store.

Benefits

"The new App Store, Small Business Program, is designed to accelerate innovation and help propel your small business forward with the next generation of groundbreaking apps on the App Store," said Apple.

"It features a reduced commission rate of 15 per cent on paid apps and in-app purchases, so you can invest more resources into your business to continue building quality apps that customers love."

Both new and existing developers can qualify, so long as they have generated less than $1 million so far this year. Furthermore, if an enrolled company goes on to surpass the monetary threshold, the standard 30 per cent commission will be reinstated.

On the other hand, if a developer falls below the $1 million threshold, then it can requalify for the Small Business Program.