News

Sony teams with Epic to bring Kratos to Fortnite

Sony teams with Epic to bring Kratos to Fortnite
By , Staff Writer

PlayStation has teamed up with Epic Games to bring its iconic character Kratos to Fortnite.

As reported by The Verge, the God of War protagonist is now a purchasable skin in the popular battle royale title. Furthermore, he is not exclusive to PlayStation consoles; instead, Kratos can be purchased on all platforms.

However, there is still some exclusive content for PS players as they are able to unlock his armoured appearance through playing a match with the ordinary Kratos skin.

The PlayStation icon can be purchased for 2,200 V-Bucks, for which Kratos will come with a glider, a Mimir back bling and the Leviathan pickaxe. However, for 1,500 V-Bucks, players can get the skin and Mimir.

Jump in

Recently, Fortnite experienced a new record for concurrent players as 15.3 million joined the fight against Galactus while a further 3.4 million watched the event on Twitch and YouTube.

Furthermore, Epic has now introduced a new subscription option to the battle royale. Fortnite Crew costs players $9.99 a month.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

4 List Aug 21st, 2018

The Top 50 Mobile Game Developers of 2018

News Nov 26th, 2020

Esports firm 100 Thieves teams up with Fortnite

News Oct 21st, 2020

Latin Grammy winner J Balvin will headline Epic's Fortnitemares event

1 List Sep 8th, 2020

The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2020

News Jul 10th, 2020

Sony invests $250 million in Fortnite creator Epic Games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies