Sony teams with Epic to bring Kratos to Fortnite

PlayStation has teamed up with Epic Games to bring its iconic character Kratos to Fortnite.
As reported by The Verge, the God of War protagonist is now a purchasable skin in the popular battle royale title. Furthermore, he is not exclusive to PlayStation consoles; instead, Kratos can be purchased on all platforms.
However, there is still some exclusive content for PS players as they are able to unlock his armoured appearance through playing a match with the ordinary Kratos skin.
The PlayStation icon can be purchased for 2,200 V-Bucks, for which Kratos will come with a glider, a Mimir back bling and the Leviathan pickaxe. However, for 1,500 V-Bucks, players can get the skin and Mimir.
Jump in
Recently, Fortnite experienced a new record for concurrent players as 15.3 million joined the fight against Galactus while a further 3.4 million watched the event on Twitch and YouTube.
Furthermore, Epic has now introduced a new subscription option to the battle royale. Fortnite Crew costs players $9.99 a month.
