News

Twitch removes "blind playthrough" tag to encourage more inclusive language

Twitch removes "blind playthrough" tag to encourage more inclusive language
By , Staff Writer

Streaming giant Twitch has removed the "blind playthrough" tag following community feedback.

As revealed by Twitch community and creator marketing director Erin 'Aureylian' Wayne, via Twitter (below), the tag has been removed to encourage inclusivity within the community.

However, as explained by Wayne "You can still use 'First Playthrough' or opt to use it in combination with 'No Spoilers' for the same sentiment."

Previously, streamers would use the "blind playthrough" tag to indicate that they have not played the game before, and thus do not know the story, gameplay or controls.

Inclusive language

To better explain what the issue with the "blind playthrough" tag is, Wayne pointed Twitter users in the direction of a thread by AbleGamers COO Steven Spohn.

"Just as we used to say 'gay' when something was bad, using disability terms as an alternate word for a negative situation or feeling is common in today's language," said Spohn.

"But just as we stopped saying gay to mean bad, we can stop saying these words too. Think about the words you choose."

He went on to explain that there are other terms that can replace "blind playthrough." Such as "no spoilers playthrough," "undiscovered" or "first" if it is a streamer's initial playthrough.

"A blind playthrough would be to turn your monitor off, and that's not what most mean," said Spohn.

Last month, Twitch issued an apology to streamers that use its platform, as it acknowledged that it hadn't dealt with copyright claims as well as it should have.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Nov 12th, 2020

Twitch apologises to streamers over how it dealt with copyright claims

News Nov 11th, 2020

PGC Digital: Why Twitch's 3.2 million monthly streamers offer "endless free user testing"

News Oct 20th, 2020

Update: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Twitch stream peaks at 430,000 viewers

News Oct 9th, 2020

Employees speak out about systematic sexism, racism and abuse at Twitch

News Oct 1st, 2020

Twitch launches new music tool packed with free-to-use tunes

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies