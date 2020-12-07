News

Save the date! Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 launches February 8-12

By , Special Features Editor

2020 saw the debut of our online conference series Pocket Gamer Connects Digital in our continuing effort to support the games industry. And on February 8-12 next year, we are going live with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5!

Throughout the week in February, over 1,500 virtual attendees will log onto our network and learn from over 200 world-class speakers across the globe on 14 incredibly insightful conference tracks.

Tickets are now on sale with Super Early Bird discounts, enabling you to save up to $395. Don’t miss out and book now!

Connect with the global games industry from the comfort of your own office

The year 2020 has been a strange one, with many conferences and events either being postponed, cancelled or moved online. Our very own Pocket Gamer Connects series moved to the online realm, but it continued to deliver the amazing experience you’ve come to know from our live events!

Our team is hard at work putting together a wonderful line-up for you, with over 115 sessions and more than 80 hours of content streamed live and recorded for on-demand viewing.

Each attendee will also have access to our meeting platform, enabling you to organise and conduct meetings with anyone from around the world. Additionally, attendees will also have access to our event Discord server, where industry peers can connect instantly with each other.

You can also expect to see these fantastic fringe events return at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5:

Call for speakers

We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 to get in touch. We’re particularly looking for experts on these topics:

  • Influencer marketing
  • Live ops
  • Esports
  • Company culture
  • Team management
  • Technical workshops
  • Diversity
  • Indie success/failure stories
  • Business strategy
  • 'Big data'
  • Game mechanics
  • Audio design
  • Game production
  • Narrative development
  • Social platform gaming
  • UX
  • Talent acquisition
  • Growth
  • Monetisation
  • UA
  • Financing (particularly real-world 'case studies')
  • Global markets (data focus)
  • Publishing principles
  • Localisation
  • Piracy
  • AI/machine learning
  • Transmedia and interdisciplinary experience from the creative arts beyond games

We’re also seeking speakers for the rest of our events in 2021, including our sixth digital conference, London, Helsinki and Jordan. If you’d like to share your expert insight with our industry audience at any of our events, submit your proposal here, or contact patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.

Book now, save $395

Not a speaker? If you’re planning to attend and learn from the best, network with the industry and do business online, this is the time to register before prices rise. Kick off 2021 with a bang and join us for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5. Book your tickets now and save up to $395 with our Super Early Bird prices. What are you waiting for?

