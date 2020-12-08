News

New studio Core Loop secures $2.4 million

By , Staff Writer

New games developer Core Loop has secured $2.4 million in funding.

As reported by GamesBeat, the company will use the money to create a cross-platform MMO.

The funding round featured participation from Galaxy Digital, 1Up Ventures, Initial Capital, Dune Ventures and Sisu Games.

Currently, Core Loop has a team of four and is headed by Vincenzo Alagana and Dan Chao.

Veterans of the industry, Alagana has gained experience on both console and mobile in a career spanning 20 years. He once was the president and CTO of Game of War dev Machine Zone.

Meanwhile, Chao has also been working in games for over 20 years, with experience across console, PC and mobile. Both of them have previously worked for Japanese developer Gree.

Fun for everyone

“We want to have something that is easier for players to enjoy and have fun whether they are spenders or not,” said Chao.

“It doesn’t have to be as aggressive as mobile games have been in the past. We’ve been through that with Machine Zone and Gree and Funzio. Knowing what we know now, what we’re building isn’t going to be anywhere near as aggressive in monetization.”


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

