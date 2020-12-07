Chip Ganassi Racing teams up with Skillz for mobile title

Auto racing firm Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) has teamed up with Skillz and Gamie Studios for a new mobile title.

Together, the companies will create Chip Ganassi Racing Blitz. Furthermore, it will be the first mobile title of any NASCAR or INDYCAR team.

“Partnering with Skillz is an amazing opportunity to engage our fans with immersive digital experiences and share our passion for racing with a new generation of audiences both on and off the track,” said CGR senior vice president John Olguin.

Chip Ganassi Racing Blitz will feature in-game events, live promotions and exclusive brand-sponsored prizes, one of which will be to meet a CGR driver. There will also be signed merchandise and authentic car parts up for grabs.

Round the track

“Auto racing is one of the most popular sports in North America, and with Chip Ganassi Racing we are enabling the millions of racing fans to experience the thrill of the track in their own hands,” said Skillz CEO and founder Andrew Paradise.

“Not only are fans now able to engage in fair, fun, and meaningful competition on their mobile devices, they can also win prizes sponsored by CGR, such as branded memorabilia and meet-and-greets with drivers.”

In September, competitive mobile games firm Skillz partnered with Floyd Mayweather Jr for branded tournaments.