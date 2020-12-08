Nine EU countries team up to investigate Joy-Con drift issues

Nine European countries have banded together to investigate the ongoing drift problem with Nintendo Joy-Cons.

As detailed in a statement by the Dutch Consumers' Association, it along with organisations from Belgium, France, Greece, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia and Slovakia, have asked consumers with affected Joy-Cons to come forward.

Furthermore, the European Umbrella Organisation BEUC is also involved in the investigation. Currently, across France and Belgium, there have been almost 1,000 complaints in regards to the gamepad.

Drifting

"We are making the call because we are receiving signals that the Switch is not going to last as long as consumers might expect. In addition, options for repairing the console are limited, forcing consumers to make expensive replacements. We use the responses to determine what further action to take," said the Dutch Consumer Association director Sandra Molenaar.

There have been long-standing issues with Nintendo's Joy-Cons, as many consumers have complained about a drift issue. Most recently, the Japanese games giant got hit with a lawsuit in November.

However, the company was first served court documents back in 2019 thanks to Joy-Con drift. In October, it was claimed that Nintendo has insisted that the claimed issues are not "a real problem."