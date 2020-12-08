Google releases Stadia in eight European countries, including Poland and Portugal

Search giant Google has launched its Stadia streaming service in more European countries.

In a blog post, the cloud games subscription's head of EMEA business development, Samuel Peterson, wrote that the platform would be coming to Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia or Switzerland within the next 24 hours.

In total, Stadia now works in 22 countries. The fact it is coming to Poland means that local gamers will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077, which is launching on December 10th and coming to Stadia Day One.

"All new Stadia users can also get one free month of Stadia Pro, our premium subscription service that includes a ton of free games just waiting for you to grab and start playing," Peterson wrote.

"Every game you claim on Stadia Pro is yours as long as you remain a member, and more new free games are added every month."

