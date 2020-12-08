News

Google releases Stadia in eight European countries, including Poland and Portugal

By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Search giant Google has launched its Stadia streaming service in more European countries.

In a blog post, the cloud games subscription's head of EMEA business development, Samuel Peterson, wrote that the platform would be coming to Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia or Switzerland within the next 24 hours.

In total, Stadia now works in 22 countries. The fact it is coming to Poland means that local gamers will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077, which is launching on December 10th and coming to Stadia Day One.

"All new Stadia users can also get one free month of Stadia Pro, our premium subscription service that includes a ton of free games just waiting for you to grab and start playing," Peterson wrote.

"Every game you claim on Stadia Pro is yours as long as you remain a member, and more new free games are added every month."

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

