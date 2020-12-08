Meet and learn from companies like King, Microsoft, Facebook, DICE and more - here’s what you can expect from Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

In case you haven’t heard yet, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 launches on February 8th to 12th, and it’s already shaping up to be a fantastic start to the new year!

More than 1,500 professionals from all corners of the games industry will log onto our network to connect with one another. You’ll find C-level executives from the biggest developers, publishers and investors all the way to the most talented and upcoming indie developers and students.

We’ll also host seminars, panel sessions, roundtable discussions and keynotes conducted by global trends and industry leaders including King, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, Marvel Entertainment, Facebook, Wizards of the Coast, Microsoft, DICE, Rovio and many more.

Read on to find out what awaits you at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5.

Tracks and speakers

From Monday to Friday, you’ll have access to a HUGE variety of seminars, panels, roundtables and fireside chats with more than 200 speakers sharing their expertise. These speakers will appear on 14 themed conference tracks covering a range of topics from global trends and live ops, to esports and monetisation - with all of this fantastic content you’re guaranteed to come away from the conference having learned something new.

You can watch the tracks live and interact with speakers in real time, or catch up with recorded videos when you’re able.

Notable speakers so far include:

Bandai Namco, Karim Farghaly

Karim Farghaly DICE, Fawzi Mesmar

Fawzi Mesmar King, Sabrina Carmona and Luke Jackson

Sabrina Carmona and Luke Jackson Marvel Entertainment/Lucasfilm, Cavan Scott

Cavan Scott Microsoft, Tara Voelker

Tara Voelker Rovio, Gustavo Viegas

Gustavo Viegas SEGA Europe, Bobby Wertheim

Bobby Wertheim Square Enix, Albert Custodio Martinez

Albert Custodio Martinez Ubisoft, Aileen Bergman and Kurston Timothy

Aileen Bergman and Kurston Timothy Wizards of the Coast, Lynn Hogan

We have confirmed dozens of speakers already with more being added daily. The full track schedule is some way away from being finalised, so make sure you stay up to date by bookmarking the official site for future updates.

24-hour networking

As one of the 1,500 attendees joining us from around the world, you’ll have access to our 24-hour meeting platform and dedicated Discord server throughout the whole week, meaning you can search for the best contacts and connect with them to organise a meeting at times that suit you both.

Our Digital Connects series has been more international than ever with more than 75 countries represented, 70% of which are game makers. You can expect to find an eclectic mix of C-level executives from the biggest developers, publishers and investors as well as talented upcoming indie developers and students.

Fantastic fringe events

Our meeting platform and Discord server aren’t the only ways you can connect with the global games industry! Our Fringe Events in digital format provide all the benefits of powerful, curated meetings from the comfort of your home, office or wherever you are in the world.

Whether you’re a developer, publisher, investor or jobseeker, you’ll have the opportunity to make valuable new contacts at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 through our dedicated fringe events specifically designed to match you with the right people.

For more information on how to get involved, please visit the relevant links below:

Book your ticket now and save with our MASSIVE discounted offer

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 is primed to kick 2021 off with a massive bang! Make sure you don’t miss out and grab your tickets now! You can save up to $395 with our Super Early Bird prices!

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.