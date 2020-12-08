News

Second US Judge protects TikTok from Trump administration

Second US Judge protects TikTok from Trump administration
By , Staff Writer

A second US judge has backed TikTok by awarding the short-form clip app preliminary injunction.

As reported by Reuters, US District Judge Carl Nichols made the call to protect the Chinese company, much like Judge Wendy Beetlestone did.

Therefore, TikTok can continue its operations in the US, despite the executive order signed by US President Donald Trump in August. Should the politician have had his way, TikTok would have been banned in the US on November 12th.

For months, the ByteDance-owned app has been in talks with Walmart and Oracle to divest its US operations, due to pressure from Trump.

See you in court

In September, Judge Nichols offered TikTok temporary protection against the download ban that Trump's administration was seeking. In essence, new downloads would not have been permitted on the App Store or Google Play.

However, the US government will have its chance to overturn Judge Nichols' decision in an appeals court on December 14th.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Oct 9th, 2020

The US government is contending TikTok's temporary protection

News Sep 28th, 2020

Judge grants TikTok temporay protection against Trump's ban

News Aug 24th, 2020

TikTok is taking Trump and his executive order to court

News Aug 11th, 2020

ByteDance is looking to fight back against Trump and the US ban of TikTok

News Aug 10th, 2020

TikTok is returning money to advertisers ahead of its possible US ban

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies