2K launches NBA SuperCard globally as WWE SuperCard crosses 21 million installs

2K Games has launched NBA SuperCard on iOS and Android devices globally today.

Developed by Cat Daddy Games, the free-to-play mobile collectable card battle game is set to feature iconic NBA and WNBA stars and continue the studio's trend of partnering with sports associations.

NBA SuperCard will feature more than 350 collectable NBA and WNBA cards at launch, five tiers of cards, multiple modes such as Quick Game and Champions and weekly live opportunities to receive exclusive cards, deals and more.

Several famous faces from the world of basketball will be available to collect, including LeBron James, Candace Parker, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The studio's previous title WWE SuperCard has gone on to accumulate more than 21 million global downloads since its August 2014 debut. App Annie also confirmed that WWE SuperCard placed in eighth for the worldwide top 10 core, strategy, card-battle games by average monthly active users in Q3 2020.

Big KAT

"I can’t wait to be the first cover athlete on NBA SuperCard," said Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns, who also serves as the face of NBA SuperCard

"With more of my fans engaging with the NBA on their phones, this is an exciting way to get your basketball fix before the season tips off."

Cat Daddy Games co-studio head Harley Howe added: "We are incredibly excited for NBA SuperCard. With tough challenges, various gameplay tiers and a number of iconic NBA and WNBA superstars to battle with, NBA SuperCard is poised to become one of our favourite mobile games for our fans to play yet.

"We’re proud to expand the NBA 2K mobile experience, and we look forward to growing this game alongside our community of fans and newcomers."

Karl-Anthony Towns will be the cover star of NBA SuperCard.

Set to celebrate its 25th anniversary in March 2021, Cat Daddy Games has already utilised the NBA license to create NBA 2K Mobile and MyNBA 2K21.

Earlier this year, 2K Games and the NFL announced a multi-year partnership to develop "non-simulation football experiences".