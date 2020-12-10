Perfect for indies: FREE opportunities for independent developers at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

If you’re an indie developer, you could attend the top games industry conference for free in February. That’s a real chance to showcase your games, learn from the masters, and meet new business contacts, without shelling out for a pricey event pass.

2021 sparks the return of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital as it’s fifth edition goes live in the week of February 8th to 12th, and you’ll find tons of opportunities for indie developers to get involved.

Pocket Gamer Connects has always been hugely supportive of independent developers and studios. They are the lifeblood of the industry and a great force of innovation. And our Digital event series is no exception - we are actively looking for ways to get indie developers involved.

We know that indie developers have been particularly hit hard due to the global situation that is still ongoing, despite the welcome arrival of a vaccine. Events have been postponed or cancelled well into next year, leaving indies unable to travel and meet with publishers, which is crucial for their business.

In 2020, we introduced the Pocket Gamer Connects Digital series in our continuing effort to support the games industry as a whole, and we came up with a solution to support indie developers even in these troubling times.

And that’s true again at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5! Here are two major ways indies can get involved.

Apply for free indie tickets

As with our live events, we have allocated a limited number of free passes solely for small indie developers who may not otherwise be able to easily attend events. This is so those developers can meet with publishers and investors at our digital show, and learn from the biggest names in the industry, without the need to open the wallet.

To qualify, you or your company MUST be a small indie games studio (fewer than 10 staff, independent, you’re creating games).

There is a limit on the number of free passes we’re offering, so make sure you don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity and sign up now.

If you don’t want to wait - or you don’t qualify at this time - that’s fine! You can guarantee your attendance now and save up to $395 with our Super Early Bird prices, although these discounts end at midnight next Thursday, December 17th.

The Big Indie Pitch

2020 saw not only our Pocket Gamer Connects conferences go digital, but also our Big Indie Pitch series. Since 2013, the Big Indie Pitch has helped developers connect with publishers, investors and the media. This pitching competition enables indie developers to showcase games to a panel of expert judges online, gaining valuable feedback on their games and the chance to win editorial prizes worth thousands, and since it’s digital, entrants won’t have to travel to a venue.

To cater to a wide variety of indie developers, we are running a version of the Big Indie Pitch for mobile developers, and another for PC and console developers.

And if you can’t quite wait until February to take part in the Big Indie Pitch, we are running one on January 13th for mobile developers! For more information, click here.

Example of a digital Big Indie Pitch

Register now

If you’re an indie developer, make sure you sign up for these fantastic opportunities at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5 to further your hard-worked projects. Those links again:

Apply for consideration in our free indie ticket programme.

Register to show your game in the Big Indie Pitch (mobile).

Register to show your game in the Big Indie Pitch (PC and console).

And if you’re not an indie developer or want your ticket as soon as possible, take advantage of our Super Early Bird tickets and book now.