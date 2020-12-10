Rollic buys mobile puzzler Onnect from Chef Game Studio

Zynga subsidiary Rollic has acquired matching puzzle title Onnect from Chef Game Studio.

The deal has been secured for $6 million. However, there is the potential for an extra $1 million to be exchanged in the future.

Connect was developed by Chef Game Studio but was published by Rollic, who also partially owned the game. Following the acquisition, the puzzler will be developed in-house at the Turkish studio.

"We are proud to be a part of the rapidly expanding games community in Turkey where developers are creating stand-out, successful game experiences across every vertical," said Rollic CEO and founder Burak Vardal.

"Onnect is a great example of innovative game design, and we are excited to acquire the game in full and to continue developing around its proven success. Onnect's viable roadmap will encourage developers, creating their path to product-oriented success."

Earlier this year, mobile games giant Zynga snapped up Rollic in a deal worth around $180 million.