News

Facebook hit with a lawsuit from most of the US

Facebook hit with a lawsuit from most of the US
By , Staff Writer

Many US states and the Federal Trade Commission have filed lawsuits against social media behemoth Facebook.

As reported by Reuters, the lawsuits could force Facebook to sell both WhatsApp and Instagram. The company acquired the platforms in 2012 and 2014, having paid $1 billion for Instagram and $19 billion for WhatsApp, respectively.

The states and organisation that filed the lawsuits have insisted that the social media firm has used anti-competitive practices to get ahead. Moreover, only Alabama, South Dakota, South Carolina and Georgia have not filed a lawsuit.

"For nearly a decade, Facebook has used its dominance and monopoly power to crush smaller rivals, snuff out competition, all at the expense of everyday users," said New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Fight for fairness

However, Facebook has every intention of fighting to keep its company together. The social media giant's general counsel Jennifer Newstead claimed: "The government now wants a do-over, sending a chilling warning to American business that no sale is ever final."

Moreover, she pointed out that just because Facebook is successful, that does not mean that it has breached any antitrust laws.

Facebook has faced monopoly allegations before. Earlier this year, the US antitrust committee completed a year-long investigation into not only the social media company but Amazon, Google and Apple as well.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jan 25th, 2019

Facebook set to integrate Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram apps

News Oct 27th, 2016

Transformers: Earth Wars saw 50% cheaper CPIs using Facebook Ads

Week that was Feb 22nd, 2014

PocketGamer.biz Week That Was: King's going to IPO on the back of $1 billion Candy Crush Saga sales while Facebook buys WhatsApp for $19 billion

News Dec 8th, 2020

Second US Judge protects TikTok from Trump administration

News Nov 9th, 2020

PGC Digital: Facebook Gaming's Olha Muzychenko explains the social growth recipe to meaningful content

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies