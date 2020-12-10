Newzoo furthers its games engagement insights

Analytics firm Newzoo has furthered its consumer engagement in games insight by adding new Reddit data to its platform.

Earlier this year, Newzoo partnered with the social platform to gain access to more information on consumer engagement via gaming communities.

However, the expanded collaboration will now allow Newzoo expert users to analyse the communities of over 750 games. Moreover, they can gain a greater understanding of hot topics and gauge the reactions of people to impactful issues.

Furthermore, Newzoo expert users are able to track various aspects of games data, including viewership, as well as player and social engagements.

Shared sentiment

Through Newzoo and Reddit's partnership, people can have an insight into the positive, neutral and negative feelings that gamers may feel when it comes to specific titles and communities.

Moreover, data can be offered on more than 1,000 communities as well as the 750 games.

"The games business is moving at such a rapid pace that it's increasingly difficult for brands and game publishers to keep up with and understand what is driving trends," said Newzoo director of data and analytics Marenco Kemp.

"Luckily, our new Reddit sentiment and topic analysis data available in Newzoo Expert goes beyond high-level engagement, giving companies the tools to truly understand their communities, as well as their competitors by including granular sentiment data, topics the community is talking about, and much more."