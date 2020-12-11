News

The Game Awards names 50 honourees for Future Class

By , Staff Writer

The Game Awards has named 50 individuals as inaugural members of its Future Class.

As detailed on its website, the honourees have a range of backgrounds within the games industry. Including esports, publishing, development, content creation, journalism and more.

However, they are all "builders, thinkers and dreamers whose voices elevate and diversify our artform." A profile can be found for each nominee on the Future Class page.

Future Class has been designed by The Game Awards to "recognise individuals around the world who represent the bright, bold and inclusive future for video games."

Class act

The full list of those who have been inducted into the 2020 Future Class are as follows:

  • Adam Campbell
  • Agnes Larsson
  • Aleksandra Korabelnikova
  • Blessing Adeoye Jr
  • Brandon Cole
  • Cantika
  • Cherry Thompson
  • Britt Clifford
  • Christine Gutierrez
  • Cristina Amaya
  • Dean Abdou
  • Derrick Fields
  • Dianna LoraElaine Gomez
  • Fernando Reyes
  • Medina Francisco Lopez
  • Halley Gross
  • Hannah Nicklin
  • Ian Hamilton
  • Jasmine Jupiter
  • Jen Oneal
  • Jennifer Scheurle
  • Jenny Xu
  • Jeremy Kaldobsky
  • Jessica Murrey
  • Jorge Garcia
  • Kahlief Adams
  • Kaitlin Tremblay
  • Kallie Plagge
  • Kate Dollarhyde
  • Leanne Loombe
  • Luis Alonso
  • Lukas Eggen
  • Marcus Howard
  • Maxi Graeff
  • Michelle Bresaw
  • Michelle Ma
  • Morgan Baker
  • Randy Fitzgerald
  • Natalie Flores
  • Royce Payne
  • Stephanie Rosales
  • Steve Saylor
  • Tanya De Pass
  • Tara Mustapha
  • Tülay Tetiker McNally
  • Vic Bassey
  • Whitney "Strix" Beltran
  • Xalavier Nelson Jr.
  • Zachary Hartzman

Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

