The Game Awards names 50 honourees for Future Class

The Game Awards has named 50 individuals as inaugural members of its Future Class.

As detailed on its website, the honourees have a range of backgrounds within the games industry. Including esports, publishing, development, content creation, journalism and more.

However, they are all "builders, thinkers and dreamers whose voices elevate and diversify our artform." A profile can be found for each nominee on the Future Class page.

Future Class has been designed by The Game Awards to "recognise individuals around the world who represent the bright, bold and inclusive future for video games."

Class act

The full list of those who have been inducted into the 2020 Future Class are as follows: