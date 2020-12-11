Among Us picks up the most downloads in November

Among Us keeps its place at the top of the charts as the most downloaded game in November, according to Sensor Tower.

Last month, the social deduction title picked up 53.2 million installs, 50 times more than what it generated in November 2019. With 15.8 per cent of total downloads, the game proved most popular in the US, followed by Brazil at nine per cent.

Among Us continues to experience great success, as shown last night at The Game Awards, where the title took home Mobile Game of the Year.

Top five

However, the No.2 spot went to Voodoo with Shortcut Run, a new entry in the charts. Moreover, it also came second on both the App Store and Google Play. Overall, it racked up 35.2 million downloads in November. The US and India accounted for 15.4 per cent and 14.5 per cent of the total, respectively.

Meanwhile, Supersonic's Join Clash 3D came in at No.3, the same place that it took on the Android chart. Next, Garena Free Fire was in fourth place. Recently, The Esports Awards 2020 named the battle royale game as Esports Game of the Year. Rounding off the top five was Subway Surfers by Sybo Games.