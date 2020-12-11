Niantic gave $7m to Black Lives Matter charities

Pokemon Go creator Niantic donated $7 million to 28 different organisations as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.
As detailed in its social impact report, the nonprofits supported by Niantic include 9 Dots, Six Square, Backyard Basecamp, US Black Chambers, Wilderness Works and Geeking Out Kids of Color.
Of the $7 million that was donated, at least $5 million came from Pokemon Go Fest 2020 after Niantic pledged to give all proceeds from the event to fight racism.
Helping hand
Moreover, as the coronavirus pandemic swept the world, the Augmented Reality specialist gave $170,000 to help fight the disease. On top of this, $700,000 was donated to education, health and stability efforts.
Furthermore, this year, Niantic has also supported 1,000 small businesses through Pokemon Go advertisements.
