News

Niantic gave $7m to Black Lives Matter charities

Niantic gave $7m to Black Lives Matter charities
By , Staff Writer

Pokemon Go creator Niantic donated $7 million to 28 different organisations as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

As detailed in its social impact report, the nonprofits supported by Niantic include 9 Dots, Six Square, Backyard Basecamp, US Black Chambers, Wilderness Works and Geeking Out Kids of Color.

Of the $7 million that was donated, at least $5 million came from Pokemon Go Fest 2020 after Niantic pledged to give all proceeds from the event to fight racism.

Helping hand

Moreover, as the coronavirus pandemic swept the world, the Augmented Reality specialist gave $170,000 to help fight the disease. On top of this, $700,000 was donated to education, health and stability efforts.

Furthermore, this year, Niantic has also supported 1,000 small businesses through Pokemon Go advertisements.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jun 4th, 2020

Niantic is donating all proceeds from Pokemon Go Fest 2020 to fight racism

News Jul 13th, 2020

Niantic donates $10,000 to Edinburgh Fringe Festival

News Jun 15th, 2020

Niantic is looking to support 1000 business through Pokemon GO advertisements

News Oct 5th, 2018

Pokemon Go celebrates the 50th anniversary of the US’s National Rivers & Trails systems

News Nov 23rd, 2020

Niantic brings COVID-19 changes back to Pokemon Go

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies