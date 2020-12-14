News

Roblox delays IPO until early 2021

Roblox delays IPO until early 2021
By , Staff Writer

US-based games platform Roblox has delayed its initial public offering until 2021.

As reported by Reuters, Roblox has made the decision so that it can work with its advisors to maximise investor relations. Moreover, following the success of Airbnb and DoorDash Inc, the firm will hope to see an increased IPO pricing.

“We’ve seen companies take innovative approaches to creating a more market-based relationship between investors and companies,” said Roblox CEO David Baszucki in a memo on Friday.

“We’ve decided to take this opportunity to work with our advisers to see how we can make such improvements.”

Going public

However, the company will now go public early next year, via a listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

Rumours of the move first began to swirl in October, with the company after a valuation of $8 billion. However, Roblox officially filed for an IPO last month, as it intends to raise $1 billion through the offering.

Recently, Roblox was granted permission to enter the Chinese market via its partnership with Tencent.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Nov 20th, 2020

Roblox officially files for an IPO

News Oct 13th, 2020

Roblox confidentially moves forward with IPO plans

News Oct 2nd, 2020

Roblox could be preparing to go public

News Dec 3rd, 2020

Roblox given the go ahead to enter China

News Nov 30th, 2020

Master the Meta: a first look at Roblox

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies