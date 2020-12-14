AdInMo integrates with programmatic advertising SSP Mobfox

Mobile brands platform AdInMo has integrated with programmatic advertising SSP Mobfox.

As such, AdInMo's supply-side network has been extended while Mobfox ad clients will now be able to target an audience through mobile games.

Moreover, through the brands' ads platform, Mobfox users can not only hit a new audience, but they can also be genre-specific. Furthermore, they can target consumers both programmatically and via private marketplace buying.

"Partnering with AdInMo means we're able to add an exciting new channel to our digital ad inventory, giving our clients access to the highly desirable audiences which are prevalent in mobile games," said Mobfox supply partnerships lead Chaim Berko.

"I believe the future of the mobile advertising industry relies with this innovative ad serving, as AdInMo's technology provides. It allows our demand partners to serve ads to the most appealing users in a more seamless and intuitive approach."

Growing network

"We're excited to be able to add Mobfox to our growing network of digital ad exchange partners as demand continues to build for in-game mobile advertising inventory," said AdInMo CEO Kristan Rivers.

"In-game ad formats from AdInMo drive huge brand recall and viewability without interrupting gameplay and so delivers wins for advertisers, developers and players."

Recently, a survey from AdInMo, in conjunction with PocketGamer.biz, found that only 46 per cent of mobile games developers view immersive in-game ads as a key opportunity.