Stillfront Group secures revolving credit facility of $447 million

Swedish games firm Stillfront Group has secured an unsecured revolving credit facility of SEK3.75 billion ($447 million).

As such, the company will now have increased flexibility when it comes to financing. Moreover, the new credit facility will mature in December 2023.

The new facility has been supported by DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch; Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige; and Swedbank AB (publ).

Stillfront's advisor through these proceedings was Mannheimer Swartling.

Flexible finance

"We are pleased to have secured a new credit facility at favourable terms," said Stillfront Group CFO Andreas Uddman.

"The new facility underlines the trust in our strategy and provides us with a larger and more flexible financing platform to continue to deliver on our future growth agenda."

Stillfront's new credit facility replaces its former one which was set at SEK1.6 billion ($190.8 million).

In October, the Swedish company acquired independent developer Everguild Limited.